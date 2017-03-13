Phillips, Hanley and McArthur out of ...

Phillips, Hanley and McArthur out of Scotland squad

Read more: News Shopper

Matt Phillips, Grant Hanley and James McArthur have pulled out of the Scotland squad ahead of the double-header against Canada and Slovenia, the Scottish FA has confirmed on its Twitter account. Uncapped Leeds defender Liam Cooper, 25, has been drafted in for the challenge match against the Canadians at Easter Road on Wednesday night and the World Cup qualifier against Slovenia at Hampden Park on Sunday.

