Phillips, Hanley and McArthur out of Scotland squad
Matt Phillips, Grant Hanley and James McArthur have pulled out of the Scotland squad ahead of the double-header against Canada and Slovenia, the Scottish FA has confirmed on its Twitter account. Uncapped Leeds defender Liam Cooper, 25, has been drafted in for the challenge match against the Canadians at Easter Road on Wednesday night and the World Cup qualifier against Slovenia at Hampden Park on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Shopper.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Still phart
|32,799
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|9 hr
|End Phart
|6
|Refugees who once sought asylum in the US now f...
|9 hr
|YesPhaarts
|2
|How Information Builders is leading York Region...
|9 hr
|Get Phartzz
|27
|Ex-'Most Interesting Man' to help judge best be...
|18 hr
|Bought phartz
|2
|Skyforce Acquire Henry Walker
|22 hr
|SkyPhartx
|2
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Sat
|MorePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC