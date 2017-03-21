Petra Kvitova: No timescale on my return to tennis following knife attack
Petra Kvitova has revealed there is still no timescale on her return to tennis following a knife attack three months ago. Kvitova suffered serious injuries and had to undergo an operation to her racket-holding left hand after being assaulted by an intruder at her apartment in the Czech Republic in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|BearsPhart
|296
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|This phartss
|32,808
|Red Dead Redemption is Getting Modded into Gta V
|12 hr
|GettingPhart
|2
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|12 hr
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Adkins' Basket At The Buzzer Forces OT as Morga... (Feb '09)
|14 hr
|BuzzerPhart
|4
|Muslims, get rid of these blood sucking leeches...
|19 hr
|General Pharts
|8
|Top Ten Most Embarrassing Cowboys Moments.
|Mon
|TopPhartx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC