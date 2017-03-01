Peshawar Zalmi claim Pakistan Super League title in emotional Lahore final
England international Chris Jordan and Middlesex captain Dawid Malan helped Peshawar Zalmi win the Pakistan Super League on an emotional night for the nation's cricketing public in troubled Lahore. ZALMI CROWNED PSL CHAMPIONS! Congratulations to @dmalan29 and his @PeshawarZalmi teammates on their #PSL2017 win against @TeamQuetta Y' Y 1 4 Y' Y 1 4 Y' Y 1 4 pic.twitter.com/T2NSGbC3Mg Both Jordan and Malan bravely accepted the invitation to travel to Pakistan for the final - which has not hosted international cricket since Sri Lanka's team bus was attacked en route to the Gaddafi Stadium by terrorists in 2009, an incident which claimed the lives of six policemen and two civilians.
