Pep Guardiola v Jurgen Klopp: Past meetings
They battled it out for two seasons in the Bundesliga in charge of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund respectively and while Liverpool's win over Manchester City earlier this season handed Klopp a 5-4 lead in the head-to-head standings, Guardiola can point to a German Cup win in 2014. Klopp won his first battle against Guardiola as the Spaniard suffered defeat in his first competitive match in charge of Bayern Munich.
