Pep Guardiola v Jurgen Klopp: Past me...

Pep Guardiola v Jurgen Klopp: Past meetings

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: This is The West Country

They battled it out for two seasons in the Bundesliga in charge of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund respectively and while Liverpool's win over Manchester City earlier this season handed Klopp a 5-4 lead in the head-to-head standings, Guardiola can point to a German Cup win in 2014. Klopp won his first battle against Guardiola as the Spaniard suffered defeat in his first competitive match in charge of Bayern Munich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is The West Country.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Information Builders is leading York Region... 24 min Trampy 12
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) 16 hr Are phart 2,120
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 19 hr Next pharts 32,793
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Fri Deserved Pharts 2
News Microsoft Offers Big Bug Bounty Program Thu Micro Phart 2
News GST Council approves key Bills Thu BothPhartz 2
News Man wanted in Canada for Amanda Todd case sente... Thu ImPhartz 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,367 • Total comments across all topics: 279,639,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC