Pep Guardiola believes Wenger can win back support of disgruntled Arsenal fans
The long-serving Wenger's position has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks with his side having lost six of their last nine games. There have been numerous fans protests against Wenger and pressure has increased following the publication of a survey by the Arsenal Supporters Trust indicating a further lack of confidence in the Frenchman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Earnhardt says he has felt great all season aft...
|7 hr
|He phartz
|2
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|11 hr
|ReallyPhartt
|18
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Thu
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|GDHS Rebels get a taste of what it's like to be... (Jun '09)
|Thu
|Get phart
|5
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Thu
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Thu
|Summer phart
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|HePharts
|32,836
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC