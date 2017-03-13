Paulo Dybala penalty seals Juventus p...

Paulo Dybala penalty seals Juventus passage into last eight of Champions League

Juventus coasted into the quarter-finals of the Champions League as they saw off 10-man Porto 1-0 in Turin. Massimiliano Allegri's men were already 2-0 ahead in the tie having come through the first leg in Portugal unscathed, and the Serie A leaders never looked in danger of letting that advantage slip at Juventus Stadium.

