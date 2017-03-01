Pablo Zabaleta: We know how good Clau...

Pablo Zabaleta: We know how good Claudio Bravo is - he just needs confidence

Read more: Andover Advertiser

Pablo Zabaleta says his Manchester City team-mates will rally round Claudio Bravo after another difficult night for the under-fire goalkeeper. Bravo, who has recently been dropped for Willy Caballero, endured the indignity of being taunted by his own fans in City's FA Cup fifth-round replay victory over Huddersfield on Wednesday.

