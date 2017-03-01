Pablo Zabaleta: We know how good Claudio Bravo is - he just needs confidence
Pablo Zabaleta says his Manchester City team-mates will rally round Claudio Bravo after another difficult night for the under-fire goalkeeper. Bravo, who has recently been dropped for Willy Caballero, endured the indignity of being taunted by his own fans in City's FA Cup fifth-round replay victory over Huddersfield on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|4 hr
|Sam
|247
|Could Brady be best ever?
|6 hr
|AwardedPhartss
|27
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|FallPhart
|32,762
|Nike debuts Michigan Wolverines Air Jordan XXXI...
|11 hr
|DebutPhartz
|2
|Chiefs: cash-strapped KC declines option on DT Poe
|11 hr
|PoPhartz
|4
|With Romo speculation swirling, Broncos coach a...
|13 hr
|WithPharts
|2
|NFL salary cap increases to $167 million
|13 hr
|CapPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC