Pablo Zabaleta: We know how good Claudio Bravo is - he just needs confidence

Pablo Zabaleta says his Manchester City team-mates will rally round Claudio Bravo after another difficult night for the under-fire goalkeeper. Bravo, who has recently been dropped for Willy Caballero, endured the indignity of being taunted by his own fans in City's FA Cup fifth-round replay victory over Huddersfield on Wednesday.

