Paajarvi scored twice to lead Blues to 4-1 win against Canucks

Magnus Paajarvi has used a newfound wave of confidence to solidify his spot in the lineup and help the St. Louis Blues go on a strong run. Paajarvi scored twice to lead the Blues to a 4-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

