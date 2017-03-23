Overhaul of T20 competition ECB's big...

Overhaul of T20 competition ECB's biggest ever undertaking, says chairman Graves

The process of creating a new domestic Twenty20 competition is the biggest the England and Wales Cricket Board has undertaken, according to chairman Colin Graves. Seeking its own tournament to rival the lucrative Indian Premier League or Australia's Big Bash League, the ECB seems set to present the first-class counties with its latest plan for a pared down eight-team franchise later today.

