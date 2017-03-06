Olympic rower Dame Katherine Grainger hails - wonderful' honour
Britain's most decorated female Olympian, Katherine Grainger, has described her joy at being made a Dame following a record-breaking career as a rower. The sports star, who has won medals at the last five consecutive Olympics - a gold and four silvers - was presented with the honour by the Queen during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.
