Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf seeks dela...

Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf seeks delay in Raiders' Las Vegas relocation vote

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf seeks delay in Raiders' Las Vegas relocation vote Libby Schaaf asks NFL owners to wait on proposed move by Raiders to Las Vegas. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nnvNwc USA TODAY Sports' Tom Pelissero examines the big issues expected to be on the docket next week at NFL owners meetings in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr DelusionalPhartzz 32,828
LSGTPA 2017 Schedule 9 hr LonePhartsz 2
Make Extra Cash From Just Watching Sports! 12 hr HavePhartt 2
News 1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub... 12 hr Night Phartz 2
News An abducted 11-month-old may be in extreme danger 22 hr ReadPhart 2
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Sun JrPhartzz 12
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Sun ManPhartx 3
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,866,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC