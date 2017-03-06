Nowitzki tops 30,000 points, Mavs rol...

Nowitzki tops 30,000 points, Mavs roll past Lakers, 122-111

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Dirk Nowitzki scored the 20 points he needed for 30,000 in his career in barely more than a quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks celebrated with their second straight easy home win over the Los Angeles Lakers, a 122-111 victory Tuesday night. The 7-foot German became the sixth NBA player and the first international one to reach the milestone, joining four Hall of Famers and a future one in Kobe Bryant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... 41 min YouPharts 7
News Hazard and Costa on target as Chelsea open up 1... 4 hr OpenPhartx 1
News 'A real player's player' (May '10) 5 hr AfPhartx 9
News Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ... 5 hr MorePhartx 2
News Hunter Caps Season with Third Player of the Wee... 13 hr PlayerPhartz 2
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... 17 hr TeamPhartz 1
News 5 things we learned from the Premier League thi... 22 hr LearnedPhart 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,324 • Total comments across all topics: 279,400,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC