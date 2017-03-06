Nowitzki tops 30,000 points, Mavs roll past Lakers, 122-111
Dirk Nowitzki scored the 20 points he needed for 30,000 in his career in barely more than a quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks celebrated with their second straight easy home win over the Los Angeles Lakers, a 122-111 victory Tuesday night. The 7-foot German became the sixth NBA player and the first international one to reach the milestone, joining four Hall of Famers and a future one in Kobe Bryant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|41 min
|YouPharts
|7
|Hazard and Costa on target as Chelsea open up 1...
|4 hr
|OpenPhartx
|1
|'A real player's player' (May '10)
|5 hr
|AfPhartx
|9
|Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings ...
|5 hr
|MorePhartx
|2
|Hunter Caps Season with Third Player of the Wee...
|13 hr
|PlayerPhartz
|2
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|17 hr
|TeamPhartz
|1
|5 things we learned from the Premier League thi...
|22 hr
|LearnedPhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC