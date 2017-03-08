Novak Djokovic begins defence of Indian Wells title with win over Kyle Edmund
Novak Djokovic began his defence of the BNP Paribas Open title with a hard-fought second-round victory against Kyle Edmund. World number two Djokovic - who has won the Indian Wells title five times, including in each of the last three years - won 6-4 7-6 against the Briton.
