Novak Djokovic begins defence of Indian Wells title with win over Kyle Edmund

Novak Djokovic began his defence of the BNP Paribas Open title with a hard-fought second-round victory against Kyle Edmund. World number two Djokovic - who has won the Indian Wells title five times, including in each of the last three years - won 6-4 7-6 against the Briton.

