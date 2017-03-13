Notts County owner Alan Hardy astonis...

Notts County owner Alan Hardy astonished by appeal against John Sheridan sacking

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: York Press

Notts County owner Alan Hardy has accused former manager John Sheridan and the League Managers Association of "trying to run a coach and horses through the concept of respect in football" after appealing his dismissal for gross misconduct. Local businessman Hardy took over the Sky Bet League Two club in January, sacking the Magpies boss and installing former Bolton, Newcastle and West Ham midfielder Kevin Nolan as manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nike is set to launch 'Pro Hijab' for Muslim at... 7 min Texxy 1
News After trolling Greensboro, Syracuse draws UNC G... 27 min Da CUSE is Loose 5
lottery winner 2 hr SavingPhartx 2
News Briggs says he'll do right by daughter (Dec '07) 4 hr RealPhartzz 40
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr GetPhartzz 32,781
News Broken foot setback for Swansea defender Angel ... 9 hr Foot pharts 1
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... 9 hr Strong pharts 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,551,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC