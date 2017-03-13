Notts County owner Alan Hardy astonished by appeal against John Sheridan sacking

Notts County owner Alan Hardy has accused former manager John Sheridan and the League Managers Association of "trying to run a coach and horses through the concept of respect in football" after appealing his dismissal for gross misconduct. Local businessman Hardy took over the Sky Bet League Two club in January, sacking the Magpies boss and installing former Bolton, Newcastle and West Ham midfielder Kevin Nolan as manager.

