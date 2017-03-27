Nottinghamshire's Chris Read to retire at end of season
The 38-year-old former England wicketkeeper, who has been a key player in trophy successes at Trent Bridge, will call time on his career after his 20th season with Nottinghamshire and move on to become director of cricket at Uppingham School. BREAKING: Chris Read to retire at the end of the season, his 20th with Nottinghamshire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Claudio Bravo happy at Manchester City
|2 hr
|Bravo Phartz
|1
|Ward and Washington on-target as Northern Irela...
|2 hr
|Ward Phartz
|1
|No timescale put on Seamus Coleman's recovery f...
|2 hr
|Recovery Phartz
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|WindPharts
|32,830
|Swim Ontario honours Bassett for longtime volun... (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|CitizensPharts
|4
|LSGTPA 2017 Schedule
|19 hr
|LonePhartsz
|2
|Make Extra Cash From Just Watching Sports!
|22 hr
|HavePhartt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC