Nottinghamshire's Chris Read to retire at end of season

The 38-year-old former England wicketkeeper, who has been a key player in trophy successes at Trent Bridge, will call time on his career after his 20th season with Nottinghamshire and move on to become director of cricket at Uppingham School. BREAKING: Chris Read to retire at the end of the season, his 20th with Nottinghamshire.

