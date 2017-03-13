Nottinghamshire sign James Pattinson to replace injured Peter Siddle
Siddle is unable to complete his Trent Bridge stint due to a back injury but Nottinghamshire have sourced a high-class replacement in Pattinson, whose 17 Tests in the Baggy Green have brought 70 wickets at 26.15. Pattinson, whose older brother Darren won the Championship with the county and played a single Test for England in 2008, will play first-class and 50-over cricket until the end of June.
