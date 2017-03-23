No timescale put on Seamus Coleman's recovery from broken leg

Medics are putting no time-frame on Republic of Ireland skipper Seamus Coleman's recovery from a double leg fracture. The Everton full-back underwent surgery to pin the tibia and fibula in his right leg in Dublin on Saturday after Wales defender Neil Taylor's challenge during Friday's 0-0 World Cup qualifier draw left him in agony and his season over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stourbridgenews.co.uk.