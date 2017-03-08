No. 14 Duke races past No. 6 UNC 93-8...

No. 14 Duke races past No. 6 UNC 93-83 in ACC semifinals

Jayson Tatum scored 24 points and No. 14 Duke rallied past No. 6 North Carolina with another lightning-fast surge in the second half, taking advantage of foul trouble for Tar Heels point guard Joel Berry II and beating its fierce rival 93-83 on Friday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference semifinals.

