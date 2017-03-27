Nicola Adams to face Virginia Noemi Carcamo on professional debut in Manchester
Nicola Adams will face Argentina's Virginia Noemi Carcamo on her professional boxing debut at the Manchester Arena on April 8. The 32-year-old Carcamo has won four of her seven professional contests, all of which have taken place in her homeland. Adams said: "Now that my first opponent has been announced, all I want to do is get in the ring - I'm so excited for my first fight."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|GDHS Rebels get a taste of what it's like to be... (Jun '09)
|11 hr
|Get phart
|5
|CPT103388411.jpg
|15 hr
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|15 hr
|Summer phart
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|HePharts
|32,836
|Ex-NFL star Michael Irvin investigated in sex b...
|18 hr
|Case Phart
|4
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|18 hr
|Scared Phart
|14
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC