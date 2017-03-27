Nicola Adams to face Virginia Noemi C...

Nicola Adams to face Virginia Noemi Carcamo on professional debut in Manchester

Nicola Adams will face Argentina's Virginia Noemi Carcamo on her professional boxing debut at the Manchester Arena on April 8. The 32-year-old Carcamo has won four of her seven professional contests, all of which have taken place in her homeland. Adams said: "Now that my first opponent has been announced, all I want to do is get in the ring - I'm so excited for my first fight."

Chicago, IL

