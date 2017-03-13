Nick Kyrgios pulls out of his clash w...

Nick Kyrgios pulls out of his clash with Roger Federer due to sickness

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his scheduled clash with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open due to sickness. The Australian, ranked 16th in the world, had beaten second seed Novak Djokovic on Wednesday to set up a quarter-final against Federer but was unable to take to the court after a troubled night.

