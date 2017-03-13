Nichols Canyon sees it out best to ta...

Nichols Canyon sees it out best to take Stayers' Hurdle glory

Ruby Walsh conjured an irresistible run from Nichols Canyon to deny the gallant Lil Rockerfeller and lift the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle, the feature race on the third afternoon of the Cheltenham Festival. Forming part of a spectacular four-timer on the card for Walsh and trainer Willie Mullins, the 10-1 winner was produced with a strong run towards the rail to land the spoils for owner Graham Wylie, already a three-time race victor with the great Inglis Drever.

