Neil Taylor facing longer ban for Seamus Coleman challenge after FIFA steps in
FIFA has opened proceedings against Neil Taylor following the Wales defender's challenge on Republic of Ireland defender Seamus Coleman, Press Association Sport understands. Everton defender Coleman needed surgery on a broken tibia and fibula after being injured in the 69th minute of Friday's World Cup qualifying match at the Aviva Stadium, which finished in a goalless draw.
