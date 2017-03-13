Midwest Region kicks off with lots of quality shooting
Naz Mitrou-Long and Iowa State love to shoot from deep. Same for Marcus Marshall and Nevada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Briggs says he'll do right by daughter (Dec '07)
|11 hr
|ShePhartss
|44
|Halton swimmers take medals Prescot SC & Everto...
|13 hr
|Community pharter
|2
|After trolling Greensboro, Syracuse draws UNC G...
|14 hr
|UsePhart
|8
|North Carolina Governor Who Signed Bathroom Bil...
|16 hr
|Bath phart
|2
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|16 hr
|WhyPhart
|4
|2013 NFL Mock Draft: Current Info for All 32 Fi... (Jan '13)
|17 hr
|Bernies Phartz
|192
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Tue
|HimPhartt
|32,783
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC