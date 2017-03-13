Middlesbrough could look for short-term replacement for Aitor Karanka
Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson could turn to a proven firefighter as he plots the way forward after the departure of head coach Aitor Karanka. Boro announced that the 43-year-old Spaniard had left the club on Thursday morning with Boro sitting in 19th place in the Premier League table, without a win since December and three points shy of safety with just 11 games remaining.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 min
|Trojan
|32,788
|Microsoft Offers Big Bug Bounty Program
|2 hr
|Spies among Us
|1
|GST Council approves key Bills
|4 hr
|BothPhartz
|2
|Man wanted in Canada for Amanda Todd case sente...
|4 hr
|ImPhartz
|2
|Vallejo man drowns in American Canyon quarry pond (Aug '10)
|11 hr
|Talking phartss
|9
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|11 hr
|Interview phartx
|16
|Remember The Athlete That Overcame Trump's Trav...
|11 hr
|Look phartx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC