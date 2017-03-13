Middlesbrough could look for short-term replacement for Aitor Karanka

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson could turn to a proven firefighter as he plots the way forward after the departure of head coach Aitor Karanka. Boro announced that the 43-year-old Spaniard had left the club on Thursday morning with Boro sitting in 19th place in the Premier League table, without a win since December and three points shy of safety with just 11 games remaining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.