Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nightmare' carjacking ordeal
Former boxer Michael Watson has told how he hung on "for dear life" as he was dragged several hundred metres along a road during a violent carjacking. Watson, who was left partially disabled after a 1991 super-middleweight WBO title fight against Chris Eubank, said last month's attack in east London was "like a nightmare".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|29 min
|ForgotPhartc
|272
|Sadio Mane stresses need for consistency as Liv...
|2 hr
|Liver Phart
|1
|Marko Arnautovic scores twice for Stoke as Midd...
|2 hr
|Bottom Phart
|1
|Godoy's early goal lifts Earthquakes over Impac...
|2 hr
|Earth Phart
|1
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|2 hr
|Longtime Phart
|1
|Streaker Runs Across Ice in Curling Match (Feb '06)
|3 hr
|Naked Phart
|24
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|3 hr
|Picnic Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC