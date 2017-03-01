Michael Watson was dragged along road...

Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nightmare' carjacking ordeal

Former boxer Michael Watson has told how he hung on "for dear life" as he was dragged several hundred metres along a road during a violent carjacking. Watson, who was left partially disabled after a 1991 super-middleweight WBO title fight against Chris Eubank, said last month's attack in east London was "like a nightmare".

