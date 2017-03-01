Michael Carrick unsure what the futur...

Michael Carrick unsure what the future holds as testimonial date is fixed

14 hrs ago Read more: Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick admits his future beyond this season still remains unresolved - though he does not feel retirement is near. The 35-year-old's deal at Old Trafford expires in the summer but his importance to Jose Mourinho was highlighted when he was brought on at half-time in Sunday's EFL Cup final victory over Southampton.

Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.

