Michael Carrick unsure what the future holds as testimonial date is fixed
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick admits his future beyond this season still remains unresolved - though he does not feel retirement is near. The 35-year-old's deal at Old Trafford expires in the summer but his importance to Jose Mourinho was highlighted when he was brought on at half-time in Sunday's EFL Cup final victory over Southampton.
