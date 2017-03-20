MI5 veteran to take over as GCHQ chief
A spy chief who led MI5's preparations for the London Olympics has been named as the new head of GCHQ. His appointment was announced on Monday by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who said he is a "dedicated public servant whose work over two decades in the intelligence services has helped to keep our country safe".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|When Pharts
|32,807
|Muslims, get rid of these blood sucking leeches...
|12 hr
|ThesePhartt
|6
|Top Ten Most Embarrassing Cowboys Moments.
|14 hr
|TopPhartx
|2
|Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return
|15 hr
|PlayersPhartss
|2
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|18 hr
|TimePharrt
|10
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|23 hr
|Light Phartce
|4
|Refugees who once sought asylum in the US now f...
|Sun
|YesPhaarts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC