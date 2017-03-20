MI5 veteran to take over as GCHQ chief

MI5 veteran to take over as GCHQ chief

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Darlington and Stockton Times

A spy chief who led MI5's preparations for the London Olympics has been named as the new head of GCHQ. His appointment was announced on Monday by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who said he is a "dedicated public servant whose work over two decades in the intelligence services has helped to keep our country safe".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr When Pharts 32,807
News Muslims, get rid of these blood sucking leeches... 12 hr ThesePhartt 6
Top Ten Most Embarrassing Cowboys Moments. 14 hr TopPhartx 2
News Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return 15 hr PlayersPhartss 2
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... 18 hr TimePharrt 10
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... 23 hr Light Phartce 4
News Refugees who once sought asylum in the US now f... Sun YesPhaarts 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,916 • Total comments across all topics: 279,705,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC