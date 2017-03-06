Mertesacker backs Wenger and demands ...

Mertesacker backs Wenger and demands fighting spirit from Arsenal

Read more: Malvern Gazette

Per Mertesacker has conceded Arsenal were "not ready for a fight" in recent weeks but insists everyone remains happy to play under Arsene Wenger. The Gunners have lost four of their last six games in all competitions, falling off the pace in the Premier League and facing a Champions League exit after losing 5-1 to Bayern Munich last month.

