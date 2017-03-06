McLaren suffer another pre-season testing setback with engine problem
McLaren's troubled pre-season campaign has suffered another setback after they encountered further engine problems on the opening morning of the concluding winter test. The British team were keen to bounce back from a disappointing week in Barcelona in which a number of reliability issues with their Honda engine plagued their running.
