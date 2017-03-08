McLaren misery continues in Barcelona testing
McLaren's woeful pre-season continued on the final day of the Barcelona test as Fernando Alonso's MCL32 twice ground to a halt at the Circuit de Catalunya. The former world champion's team and engine suppliers Honda have been plagued by problems which showed no signs of improving, with the first race of the season in Australia just over two weeks away.
