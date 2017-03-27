Martin O'Neill says Gareth Bale lucky...

Martin O'Neill says Gareth Bale lucky not to be sent off for John O'Shea tackle

3 hrs ago

Martin O'Neill remains convinced Gareth Bale was fortunate not to see red as the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier showdown with Wales turned ugly. The Real Madrid star was booked for a rash challenge on defender John O'Shea seconds before team-mate Neil Taylor launched the tackle which left Seamus Coleman with a double leg fracture during Friday night's 0-0 draw at the Aviva Stadium.

