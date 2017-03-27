Martin O'Neill hits back at Ronald Koeman over treatment of James McCarthy

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has delivered a scathing response to Everton counterpart Ronald Koeman over his treatment of James McCarthy. On Friday, the Dutchman accused O'Neill of "not protecting" the midfielder, who was withdrawn from the starting line-up for last Friday's World Cup qualifier against Wales at the last minute after aggravating a hamstring injury in the warm-up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk.