Martin O'Neill hits back at Ronald Koeman over treatment of James McCarthy
Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill has delivered a scathing response to Everton counterpart Ronald Koeman over his treatment of James McCarthy. On Friday, the Dutchman accused O'Neill of "not protecting" the midfielder, who was withdrawn from the starting line-up for last Friday's World Cup qualifier against Wales at the last minute after aggravating a hamstring injury in the warm-up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|17 hr
|ReallyPhartt
|18
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Thu
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|GDHS Rebels get a taste of what it's like to be... (Jun '09)
|Thu
|Get phart
|5
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Thu
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Thu
|Summer phart
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|HePharts
|32,836
|Ex-NFL star Michael Irvin investigated in sex b...
|Thu
|Case Phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC