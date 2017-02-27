Martin Guptill masterclass sets up decider between New Zealand and South Africa
Martin Guptill marked his return from injury with a phenomenal 180 not out to steer New Zealand to a series-levelling seven-wicket win over South Africa in the fourth one-day international in Hamilton. Opening batsman Guptill was restored to the team after recovering from hamstring issues and responded by blasting 15 fours and 11 sixes in a superlative innings that helped the Black Caps reach a victory target of 280 with five overs to spare.
