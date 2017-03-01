Marko Arnautovic scores twice for Sto...

Marko Arnautovic scores twice for Stoke as Middlesbrough hit bottom three

16 hrs ago Read more: Stourbridgenews.co.uk

Middlesbrough dropped into the Premier League relegation zone as Marko Arnautovic's first-half brace condemned them to a 2-0 defeat at Stoke. Boro fell behind in the 29th minute via a fine strike from Arnautovic, who then added a close-range finish three minutes before half-time.

