Mark Warburton takes over as Nottingham Forest manager
Former Brentford and Rangers boss Warburton, 54, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and will be joined by assistant David Weir. "Nottingham Forest are delighted to announce the appointment of Mark Warburton as the club's first-team manager, replacing Gary Brazil," read a statement on the club's official website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Broken foot setback for Swansea defender Angel ...
|56 min
|Foot pharts
|1
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|57 min
|Strong pharts
|1
|5 things we learned from the Premier League thi...
|59 min
|Learned pharts
|1
|Briggs says he'll do right by daughter (Dec '07)
|11 hr
|House Phart
|37
|After trolling Greensboro, Syracuse draws UNC G...
|14 hr
|After Phartz
|2
|Carrier Dome Prepares to Host NIT Amid Plenty o...
|14 hr
|Prepare Phartz
|2
|Linda Sarsour Is Left's Newest Star
|14 hr
|All Phartz
|12
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC