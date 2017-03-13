Mark Warburton takes over as Nottingh...

Mark Warburton takes over as Nottingham Forest manager

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Redditch Advertiser

Former Brentford and Rangers boss Warburton, 54, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and will be joined by assistant David Weir. "Nottingham Forest are delighted to announce the appointment of Mark Warburton as the club's first-team manager, replacing Gary Brazil," read a statement on the club's official website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Broken foot setback for Swansea defender Angel ... 56 min Foot pharts 1
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... 57 min Strong pharts 1
News 5 things we learned from the Premier League thi... 59 min Learned pharts 1
News Briggs says he'll do right by daughter (Dec '07) 11 hr House Phart 37
News After trolling Greensboro, Syracuse draws UNC G... 14 hr After Phartz 2
News Carrier Dome Prepares to Host NIT Amid Plenty o... 14 hr Prepare Phartz 2
News Linda Sarsour Is Left's Newest Star 14 hr All Phartz 12
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,542,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC