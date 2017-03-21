Mantha scores in overtime as Detroit Red Wings top Montreal Canadiens 2-1
Anthony Mantha scored at 4:50 of overtime to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Mantha scored his 15th of the season on a wrist shot from close range to give the Red Wings their third win in four games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|BearsPhart
|296
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|This phartss
|32,808
|Red Dead Redemption is Getting Modded into Gta V
|17 hr
|GettingPhart
|2
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|17 hr
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Adkins' Basket At The Buzzer Forces OT as Morga... (Feb '09)
|19 hr
|BuzzerPhart
|4
|Muslims, get rid of these blood sucking leeches...
|Tue
|General Pharts
|8
|Top Ten Most Embarrassing Cowboys Moments.
|Mon
|TopPhartx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC