Manchester United players have sights set on winning treble
Manchester United's players are dreaming of winning another treble after clinching the EFL Cup, defender Antonio Valencia has revealed. A 3-2 success over Southampton at Wembley last Sunday brought the first major piece of silverware under Jose Mourinho, and despite being off the pace in the Premier League, the United trophy cabinet could still have further additions before the summer in the shape of the FA Cup and Europa League.
