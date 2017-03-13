Manchester City v Liverpool: What the numbers tell us
Manchester City host Liverpool on Sunday as the battle continues for places in the top four of the Premier League. Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to bounce back from being knocked out of the Champions League in midweek but Liverpool have not lost against any of the other five teams in the top six this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Next pharts
|32,793
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|13 hr
|Deserved Pharts
|2
|Microsoft Offers Big Bug Bounty Program
|19 hr
|Micro Phart
|2
|GST Council approves key Bills
|Thu
|BothPhartz
|2
|Man wanted in Canada for Amanda Todd case sente...
|Thu
|ImPhartz
|2
|Vallejo man drowns in American Canyon quarry pond (Aug '10)
|Thu
|Talking phartss
|9
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC