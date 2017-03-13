Luke Ronchi to link up with Leicester...

Luke Ronchi to link up with Leicestershire for NatWest T20 Blast

The 35-year-old, who has a strike rate of 141.33 across 32 Twenty20 internationals, replaces Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan after he was suspended as part of a domestic match-fixing investigation. Ronchi will be available for all 14 of Leicestershire's group matches, the first of which is against Lancashire on July 9. "I am delighted to have signed with Leicestershire Foxes for the NatWest T20 Blast.

Chicago, IL

