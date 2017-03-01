Lukas Podolski to join Japanese club ...

Lukas Podolski to join Japanese club Vissel Kobe

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: York Press

The 31-year-old, who was part of his country's 2014 World Cup-winning squad, is currently with Turkish side Galatasaray but announced on Instagram on Thursday that he would join Vissel Kobe in the summer. He said: "It's not a decision against Galatasaray, it's a decision I made for a new challenge, and I will explain more when the time is right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Romo speculation swirling, Broncos coach a... 1 hr Laughing Bear Fan 1
News Chiefs: cash-strapped KC declines option on DT Poe 1 hr Laughing Bear Fan 1
News NFL salary cap increases to $167 million 1 hr Laughing Bear Fan 1
News Weird News: Toilet Paper Fire Set at School, Ch... (Apr '13) 3 hr Missing Phart 7
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 12 hr ThatPhartss 245
News Mariners rap 14 hits in Felix's spring debut 17 hr SpringPhartzz 2
News 2013 NFL Mock Draft: Current Info for All 32 Fi... (Jan '13) 18 hr BearsPhartz 190
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,254,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC