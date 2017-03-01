Lukas Podolski to join Japanese club Vissel Kobe
The 31-year-old, who was part of his country's 2014 World Cup-winning squad, is currently with Turkish side Galatasaray but announced on Instagram on Thursday that he would join Vissel Kobe in the summer. He said: "It's not a decision against Galatasaray, it's a decision I made for a new challenge, and I will explain more when the time is right.
