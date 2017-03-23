Luis Figo wishes Steven Gerrard had joined him at Real Madrid
Luis Figo admitted he once wanted Steven Gerrard to join Real Madrid after watching the former Liverpool captain shine in Saturday's charity match at Anfield. Gerrard stole the show as the 'Liverpool Legends' team beat their Madrid counterparts 4-3 in an entertaining clash in aid of the LFC Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee grandmother accused of murdering preg...
|1 hr
|GrandPhart
|2
|Buzzer-beating shot lifts Florida over Wisconsi...
|5 hr
|BuzzerPhartss
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|AllPhartx
|32,818
|Top StorySpike Lee calls lack of suitors for Co...
|Fri
|MadePhaarts
|6
|Republic players James McClean and Shane Duffy ...
|Mar 23
|Republic Phart
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Bastian Schweinsteiger joins MLS side Chicago Fire
|Mar 23
|Joins Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC