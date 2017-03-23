Luis Figo wishes Steven Gerrard had j...

Luis Figo wishes Steven Gerrard had joined him at Real Madrid

9 hrs ago Read more: Stalbans Review

Luis Figo admitted he once wanted Steven Gerrard to join Real Madrid after watching the former Liverpool captain shine in Saturday's charity match at Anfield. Gerrard stole the show as the 'Liverpool Legends' team beat their Madrid counterparts 4-3 in an entertaining clash in aid of the LFC Foundation.

