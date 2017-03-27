Longtime Cowboys TE Witten signs exte...

Longtime Cowboys TE Witten signs extension through 2021

In this Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. Witten has signed a four-year contract extension on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, that virtually guarantees the 14-year veteran will spend his entire career with the Cowboys.

