Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored before US game
Longtime captain Christie Rampone is walking away from the U.S. national women's soccer team hoping to be remembered as a team player whose fondest memories will be of the players who joined her journey, which lasted almost two decades. One of the most decorated U.S. players, Rampone was honored in a pre-game ceremony before the United States played England in a round-robin tournament game on Saturday at Red Bull Arena in her native New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streaker Runs Across Ice in Curling Match (Feb '06)
|9 min
|Naked Phart
|24
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|14 min
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|19 min
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|22 min
|Turnip Phart
|85
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|24 min
|Carrot Phart
|270
|NFL salary cap increases to $167 million
|29 min
|Cabbage Phart
|2
|With Romo speculation swirling, Broncos coach a...
|31 min
|Potato Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC