Longtime captain Christie Rampone hon...

Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored before US game

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: ABS-CBN News

Longtime captain Christie Rampone is walking away from the U.S. national women's soccer team hoping to be remembered as a team player whose fondest memories will be of the players who joined her journey, which lasted almost two decades. One of the most decorated U.S. players, Rampone was honored in a pre-game ceremony before the United States played England in a round-robin tournament game on Saturday at Red Bull Arena in her native New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Streaker Runs Across Ice in Curling Match (Feb '06) 9 min Naked Phart 24
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... 14 min Picnic Phart 2
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) 19 min Pepper Phart 2
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) 22 min Turnip Phart 85
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 24 min Carrot Phart 270
News NFL salary cap increases to $167 million 29 min Cabbage Phart 2
News With Romo speculation swirling, Broncos coach a... 31 min Potato Phart 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,305 • Total comments across all topics: 279,327,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC