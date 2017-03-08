Liverpool hope Dejan Lovren's return ...

Liverpool hope Dejan Lovren's return can help solve defensive woes

9 hrs ago Read more: Romsey Advertiser

Liverpool have the worst defensive record bar one of the Premier League's top-10 teams so the return to fitness of Dejan Lovren will come as a welcome relief to manager Jurgen Klopp. The Reds have conceded 34 times in 27 matches, the same as West Brom and Southampton with only Stoke having shipped more goals of teams in the top half.

