Liverpool hope Dejan Lovren's return can help solve defensive woes
Liverpool have the worst defensive record bar one of the Premier League's top-10 teams so the return to fitness of Dejan Lovren will come as a welcome relief to manager Jurgen Klopp. The Reds have conceded 34 times in 27 matches, the same as West Brom and Southampton with only Stoke having shipped more goals of teams in the top half.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romsey Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|12 hr
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Fri
|RatePharttz
|16
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|Fri
|WonderingPharttz
|103
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|BigPharts
|32,777
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Fri
|Onus Pharter
|2
|Bournemouth - extremely disappointed' after Tyr...
|Fri
|FivePhartz
|1
|Craig Gordon signs new three-year contract with...
|Fri
|ThreePhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC