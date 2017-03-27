Lionel Messi: Argentina star banned f...

Lionel Messi: Argentina star banned for four matches

7 hrs ago

Argentina and Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been hit with a four-game ban by football's governing body FIFA and fined $10,000 after verbally abusing a match official while on international duty. The 29-year-old learned of his fate just hours before his country's crucial qualifying clash with Bolivia.

