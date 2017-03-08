Lincoln striker Matt Rhead: We left Emirates full of pride despite FA Cup defeat
Lincoln striker Matt Rhead loved his "beautiful" battle with Arsenal's international centre-back partnership and says the Imps left the Emirates Stadium with their heads held high despite losing their FA Cup sixth-round tie 5-0. The Vanarama National League leaders had beaten two Championship sides and won at Premier League outfit Burnley to set up a tantalising quarter-final clash with the 12-time winners in north London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liverpool defender Moreno gets bizarre animal t...
|5 hr
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|1
|How Information Builders is leading York Region...
|6 hr
|GTA eh
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|AndyPhartss
|32,779
|Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni...
|Sat
|TerrificPhartt
|2
|WOW!!! Upset is one of the biggest in college h... (Sep '07)
|Sat
|HistoryPhartss
|14
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Sat
|StagePhartss
|8
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Sat
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC