Lincoln striker Matt Rhead: We left Emirates full of pride despite FA Cup defeat

Lincoln striker Matt Rhead loved his "beautiful" battle with Arsenal's international centre-back partnership and says the Imps left the Emirates Stadium with their heads held high despite losing their FA Cup sixth-round tie 5-0. The Vanarama National League leaders had beaten two Championship sides and won at Premier League outfit Burnley to set up a tantalising quarter-final clash with the 12-time winners in north London.

