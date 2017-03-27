Lillard leads Trail Blazers past Rock...

Lillard leads Trail Blazers past Rockets 117-107

The Portland Trail Blazers are finishing the regular season on a good note, and the Houston Rockets are the latest to be frustrated by them. Damian Lillard had 31 points and 11 assists, leading the Trail Blazers past the Rockets 117-107 on Thursday night.

