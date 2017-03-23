Lewis Hamilton dominates after practice double at the Australian Grand Prix
The new Formula One season roared back into action on Friday and there was an all-too familiar name at the top of the order after Lewis Hamilton completed an ominous practice double for the Australian Grand Prix. Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel exchanged verbal volleys in Melbourne yesterday as they failed to agree on which driver-team combination should be considered the favourites heading into a new era of Formula One following changes to the sport's technical regulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StorySpike Lee calls lack of suitors for Co...
|4 min
|MadePhaarts
|6
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Life Pharts
|32,816
|Republic players James McClean and Shane Duffy ...
|Thu
|Republic Phart
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Thu
|Players Phart
|1
|Bastian Schweinsteiger joins MLS side Chicago Fire
|Thu
|Joins Phart
|1
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|Wed
|WasPhart
|206
|Chicago should decriminalize fare evasion
|Wed
|ShouldPharrt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC