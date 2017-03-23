Lewis Hamilton dominates after practice double at the Australian Grand Prix

The new Formula One season roared back into action on Friday and there was an all-too familiar name at the top of the order after Lewis Hamilton completed an ominous practice double for the Australian Grand Prix. Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel exchanged verbal volleys in Melbourne yesterday as they failed to agree on which driver-team combination should be considered the favourites heading into a new era of Formula One following changes to the sport's technical regulations.

