Leicester sink Sevilla to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals as the revival under Craig Shakespeare saw the Foxes take a place among Europe's elite. Captain Wes Morgan bundled in at the back post to level the tie on aggregate and Marc Albrighton scored a second to put the hosts ahead 3-2 on aggregate and ensure Sevilla needed two goals.

