Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare: Jamie Vardy is not a cheat
The forward was labelled a cheat by Sevilla's Samir Nasri after the Foxes knocked the Spanish side out of the Champions League on Tuesday. Referee Daniele Orsato showed both players the yellow card after the pair butted heads, with the Frenchman later dismissed for a second caution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man wanted in Canada for Amanda Todd case sente...
|2 min
|sad and glad
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|FirstPharts
|32,786
|Vallejo man drowns in American Canyon quarry pond (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|Talking phartss
|9
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|4 hr
|Interview phartx
|16
|Remember The Athlete That Overcame Trump's Trav...
|4 hr
|Look phartx
|2
|Spot-fixing: Mohammad Irfan suspended in PSL sc...
|7 hr
|SpotPhartzz
|1
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|7 hr
|DoublePhartzz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC